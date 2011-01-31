Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo: The latest MWC rumour
Sony Ericsson will launch the Sony Ericsson Neo at Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to unnamed sources cited on the Internet.
Sony Ericsson rumours and “previews” of unannounced handsets are continuing apace it seems with yet more confirmation of what we kind of already know - that new handsets will be announced in February at phone trade show Mobile World Congress.
According to the latest “unnamed sources”, talking to TechRadar this time, the site has “exclusively” confirmed news previously detailed by many in December; that Sony Ericsson will launch the Sony Ericsson Neo at Mobile World Congress in February next month.
According to the site, the handset, that was previously dubbed Hallon, will now take the Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo moniker instead.
Sony Ericsson trademarked the name Neo back in December along with the Sony Ericsson Arc, as well as the Sony Ericsson Xperia Duo - a name that has so far yet to be publicly used by the company.
Pocket-lint believes that Sony Ericsson is expected to launch three handsets at the trade show in Barcelona: The Xperia Play, the European launch of the Xperia Arc and one other, suggesting the Neo rumour could fit.
Of course that leaves the Xperia Vivaz 2 that showed up in Russia in January without a home, suggesting that it could be the Neo or the Duo or just the Vivaz 2.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments