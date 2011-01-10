  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini pro Gingerbread sequel leaked

|
1/2  
Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini pro Gingerbread sequel leaked
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

Last month we brought you news of reports that the teeny Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini pro could be on the receiving end of hardware and software revamp.

And now there are some photos that back up those reports.

The pics show a QWERTY slider keyboard is on board (that looks pretty well spaced) as well as a camera with LED flash. And, is that a front facing camera we spy with our little eye?

The Xperia X10 mini successor is said to be packing a hefty combination of both an 800MHz - 1GHz processor (as opposed to the 600MHz MSM7227 one of the original) and the Android 2.3 operating system.

The original reports mentioned a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU but a Adreno 205 is now being suggested.

There's no details yet as to when this Gingerbread handset will land but, as always, we'll keep you posted.

See also - Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 won't be getting Android update

And - Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc hands-on

And - Sony Ericsson Xperia X8 review

PopularIn Phones
OnePlus 6T release date, features, specs and rumours
iPhone XS specs, release date, news and rumours including iPhone XS Plus!
Google Pixel 3 XL left in back of Lyft cab, driver takes pics before returning it
iOS 12 features, release date and more
Is your iPhone 8 acting weird? Apple might fix it for free
This OnePlus 6 Android Pie open beta lets you test new gestures
Comments