Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini pro Gingerbread sequel leaked

Last month we brought you news of reports that the teeny Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini pro could be on the receiving end of hardware and software revamp.

And now there are some photos that back up those reports.

The pics show a QWERTY slider keyboard is on board (that looks pretty well spaced) as well as a camera with LED flash. And, is that a front facing camera we spy with our little eye?

The Xperia X10 mini successor is said to be packing a hefty combination of both an 800MHz - 1GHz processor (as opposed to the 600MHz MSM7227 one of the original) and the Android 2.3 operating system.

The original reports mentioned a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU but a Adreno 205 is now being suggested.

There's no details yet as to when this Gingerbread handset will land but, as always, we'll keep you posted.

