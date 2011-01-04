Unannounced Sony Ericsson phone leaked in CES poster

Sony has allowed a poster campaign outside the Las Vegas Convention Centre to tease the launch of a new smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

While we already know that Sony Ericsson has an announcement planned for Wednesday at the Sony press conference at CES, we now have a taste of what the phone might look like; well the top half at least.

The new, as yet unconfirmed, model looks to be incredibly thin and only slightly bigger than a 3.5mm stereo jack (that makes it thinner than the iPhone) and promises to deliver “More Entertainment at the Touch of a Button.”

Whether that means it is the PlayStation Phone, the Sony Ericsson Anzu or the Sony Ericsson Hallon, is yet to be discovered, but either way it’s exciting times for fans of Sony Ericsson.

Other details we’ve gleaned from the picture is that it might feature a front facing camera (although this could just be a proximity sensor) and that the phone's bezel is going to be extremely thin. Unfortunately we can't tell what operating system the new smartphone is running. Could it be Android or Windows Phone 7, who knows?

Pocket-lint will be live from the Sony press conference on Wednesday evening (2am Thursday GMT) bringing you all the information as it happens.