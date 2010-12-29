Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini to get Gingerbread and Snapdragon upgrade?

The Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini didn't exactly set the world alight in what was a busy year for Android handset launches. But a report on Android and Me suggests that the teeny device could be on the receiving end of hardware and software revamp that would see it coming back for a second crack at the whip.

The report suggests that the Xperia X10 mini could be boasting a hefty combination of both a 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (as opposed to the 600MHz MSM7227 one of the original) and the Android 2.3 operating system.

There's also talk of a front facing camera, and a possible slider QWERTY, like the original X10 mini pro.

The trouble is though that often the criticisms of the X10 mini revolved around its tiny frame and fiddly controls and not a lack of hardware of software failings.

Pocket-lint's comprehensive review stated: "This is a mini phone and it won't recreate the experience that large devices offer. Dealing with large amounts of text entry, or viewing full webpages requires a fair amount of effort on your part."

Can a boost in performance and software be enough of an improvement therefore? We're not sure, but if it is offered up at a similar price to its older brother then the revamped X10 mini could provide a nice, cheap gateway to the Gingerbread party.

