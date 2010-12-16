Sony PlayStation app for iPhone and Android confirmed

Forget the rumours of a PlayStation phone, Sony has just announced that it is making the first steps to bringing the PlayStation to Android and Apple’s iPhone with the launch of a new app for the two platforms.

Although the new app won’t currently let you play PlayStation games on the two operating systems, it does follow Microsoft’s move with Windows Phone 7 and Xbox Live in allowing PS3 owners to check their trophies and browse the PlayStation store.

“I’m very happy to finally be able to announce on the PlayStation.Blog that we will launch the Official PlayStation App very soon,” says Sony.

The app will be available to download for iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 4 and above, and most Android handsets with a minimum of version 1.6. It will first be available in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and The Netherlands.

According to Sony, on version 1.0 you’ll be able to check out your PlayStation Network trophies and keep up to date with your friends’ games and online status, discover all the latest games, news and hardware for your PlayStation 3, PSP and PlayStation 2 and check out the announcements on the European PlayStation.Blog.

“We are already working on the next version that will support most SCEE countries and languages, and will also let you comment on PlayStation.Blog,” says Sony saying that there are “tons more features we are planning to bring to this app in the next few months.”

No word on when the app will go live, although given the official confirmation, expect it to be very soon.