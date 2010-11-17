  1. Home
Sony Ericsson Xperia X12 enjoys public outing

Those of you hoping the phone that Sony Ericsson codenamed Anzu, but should be released as the Xperia X12, would be packing Gingerbread out of the box are in for a disappointment as a Russian insider has got his hands on the device and dismissed the rumours.

The early-model device pictured is said to be running Android 2.1, with 2.2 expected to be loaded up come launch day, and 2.3 not coming until later on in 2011.

But despite the lack of next-gen Android action, this device does look like a sexy bit of kit, and is packing some decent hardware on board too.

It has a 4.3-inch LCD display with a 854 x 480 resolution and it runs via the same chip that you'll find inside a HTC Desire Z, the 800MHz Qualcomm MSM7230 .

Its camera is 12 megapixels and it is capable of shooting 720p HD videos as well.

There's no release details for the codenamed Anzu as of yet, but as always we'll keep you posted.

