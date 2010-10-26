Sony Ericsson teams up with ESPN for Xperia goal-fest

Sony Ericsson has announced a partnership with ESPN, which means that Experia users will be able to watch all the Premier League goals and highlights directly on their handsets for free for a limited time.

ESPN Goals will initially cost nothing for the first 3 months for anyone buying an Xperia (X10, X10 mini, mini-pro) between now and 26 November.

ESPN Goals has an agreement in place with the Premier League to run highlights for all its games for the next three seasons. It's already available as a free download on other Android handsets, as well as the iPhone.

Robin Ashton, commercial director at ESPN Digital said: "There has been a dramatic growth in mobile content in recent years, with consumers demanding instant access to sporting highlights, we promise instant entertainment for all footie fans on the go.

"Sony Ericsson’s collaboration offers another great way we can deliver fans the Premier League anytime, anywhere, all season long".

Although the app itself is free, you do have to pay a subscription, at £3.99 per month or £29.99 a season, to access the action.

