Sony Ericsson Windows Phone 7 device confirmed

Oded Ran, Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 man in the UK, has confirmed that Sony Ericsson is working on a Windows Phone 7 device.

"Sony Ericsson is working on at least one Windows Phone 7 device", Ran is reported to have said in an interview with mymicrosoftlife.com.

The comments confirm previous rumours that Sony Ericsson was to launch a Windows Phone 7 device in the near future, after confirming that they would be dumping Symbian from its smartphone line-up.

Sony Ericsson is the latest manufacturer to join the growing number of operators that are launching handsets for the new Microsoft operating system.

Previously, sources have confirmed to Pocket-lint that Windows Phone 7 will be announced on 11 October with handsets from the likes of HTC, Samsung, and LG all available by the end of the month.

Toshiba, Dell and Asus have also been tied to the OS.

UPDATE: Microsoft has got in touch to say that Oded was misquoted.

"I must have misunderstood, Oded said Sony Ericsson were a partner not that they were building a device," the article is now reporting.