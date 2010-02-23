  Sony Ericsson Vivaz up for pre-order

Vodafone has announced that you can now pre-order Sony Ericsson's Vivaz handset from its website. It's an S60 device which comes with a 3.2-inch touchscreen and the ability to capture 720p HD video with 4x zoom from an 8.1-megapixel camera on the back.

It's also got HSPA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, and DLNA certification. It comes with an 8GB microSD card, and on the top there's a 3.5mm jack for plugging in your own headphones. It measures 107 x 52 x 12.5mm and weighs in at 97g. On the software side, it comes with Sony Ericsson's PlayNow offering, complete with the company's homegrown media player.

You'll be able to pick it up free on a 24-month Vodafone contract at £30 per month. That'll get you 600 minutes, unlimited texts and mobile internet. If you want to get your hands on it, then head on over to Vodafone's website, pre-order, and it should be delivered by 9 March. It comes in silver or red.