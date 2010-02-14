Sony Ericsson Vivaz pro, Xperia X10 mini and X10 mini pro break cover

Sony Ericsson attempted to dazzle the press at its Mobile World Congress press conference on Sunday night with a smorgasbord of design speak and buzz words like Human Curvature and Precision by Tension.

Highlighting recently announced products such as the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 and the Sony Ericsson Vivaz, the Swedish company has gone on to announce three new phones including a new qwerty keyboard offering.

"We are trying to give you a taste of the future," said Bert Nordberg, president of Sony Ericsson.

Desperate to make people "smile" according to Lennard Hoornik, the vice president of marketing of Sony Ericsson, the company revealed the new handsets to a packed audience in Barcelona at MWC.

Retreading old ground the company confirmed that the Sony Ericsson Vivaz, already announced in January, will get a Q1 release date in Europe.

Likewise the Sony Ericsson Xperia 10, first announced in July 2009 will finally see the light of day also getting a March launch date.

The new phones will go under the monikers of Vivaz Pro, the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini and the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini pro.

The Vivaz pro will sport a slide out keyboard and be just 2mm thicker than the yet to be available Vivaz.

Like the Vivaz it will run the Symbian OS and be virtually identical to the Vivaz model announced in January. It will be available in Q2.

The second handset will be the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini a smaller device that will offer the same as the Xperia X10 but in a smaller form factor.

The final hanset will be the Xperia X10 mini pro which will merge the X10 mini with a qwerty keyboard.

Check out our hands on photo gallery with the Xperia X10 mini and X10 mini pro, as well as our Sony Ericsson Vivaz and Vivaz pro photo gallery.