  Sony Ericsson Aspen launches into GreenHeart range

Sony Ericsson has added a new phone into its eco "GreenHeart" range with a Windows Mobile option described as "the business mobile phone with green credentials at its core".



The 3G Sony Ericsson Aspen offers Windows Mobile 6.5 with Microsoft's MyPhone service, a QWERTY keyboard as well as a 2.4-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, Google Maps and various social networking tools built in.



Specs include a 3.2-megapixel camera, A2DP stereo Bluetooth, microSD card slot supporting cards up to 16GB, FM radio, A-GPS and Skype.



"Sony Ericsson Aspen is the business phone with a conscience, perfect for any consumer or company who want to make a green choice in their daily work life", says Sony Ericsson in the press release.



The GreenHeart part comes in with a power-saving mode, an "Eco mate" app, an e-manual, waterborne paint, a "green" charger and a "green" box.



The Aspen, which is described as "affordable", is due in the second quarter of the year in black and white.