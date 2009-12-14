  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Ericsson Elm and Hazel announced for GreenHeart eco range

|
1/3  
Sony Ericsson Elm and Hazel announced for GreenHeart eco range
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone

Sony Ericsson has announced new eco options into its "GreenHeart" range with the launch of  the Sony Ericsson Elm and Hazel phones and the VH700 handsfree device.
 
All three products boast recycled plastics, an e-manual, minimised packaging, a "green calculator" and "Walk Mate" eco apps and are free from hazardous chemicals.

The phones claim to offer a high quality voice experience with noise shield and "intelligent" volume adaptation, ergonomic design, Facebook, MySpace and Twitter access, A-GPS with turn-by-turn navigation and a media player.

Features include a 5-megapixel camera, FM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a microSD memory card slot.

Complete with a GreenHeart Stereo Portable Handsfree HPM-60J, the Sony Ericsson Elm phone will be available in black and pearly rose from Q1 2010 while the Hazel (also with headset) will be available in black, as well as "passionate rouge" from Q2 2010.

The Bluetooth Noise Shield Handsfree VH700 (to give it its correct title) will be available in black, silver/white, pink/white and red/white from Q2 2010.

We will keep you posted in a UK launch for all three devices.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments