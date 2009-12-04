  Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 delayed until 2010

It seems Sony Ericsson is having the fourth quarter from hell as news comes in that its high-end Xperia X2, due to be a Vodafone exclusive in the UK, has been delayed and will miss its Q4 launch slot.

This follows the recent news that the Sony Ericsson Satio was withdrawn from Carphone Warehouse and Phones 4U shop shelves due to "issues" and the Sony Ericsson Aino is suffering from a buggy touchscreen.

As many of you will know, the Xperia X2 is the successor to Sony Ericsson's X1 and offers a 3.2-inch display, as well as QWERTY keyboard, a panel-based interface, an 8-megapixel camera and will offer Windows Mobile 6.5.

The Vodafone website is now listing the X2 as due in January, meaning the handset will miss the crucial Christmas sales period, instead hitting the shelves when we're at our most skint.

In addition, the Android-based Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 is due in February 2010, leaving a dangerously small gap for the X2 to make its mark as the latest and greatest Xperia release.