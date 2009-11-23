  Sony Ericsson X10 destined for AT&T

The Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 is expected to be hitting AT&T in the US when it eventually launches in February, if the spec sheet is to be believed.

According to Android news site, Phandroid, the specs for the Sony Ericsson first Android powered handset suggest that it will be going to the US mobile phone operator who also has the iPhone based on the radio bands the handset will offer.

According to the tech specs, the phone will come with GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 and UMTS/HSPA 800/850/900/1700/1900/2100, however will not offer UMTS HSPA 900/1700 for phones sold in the Americas.

While to most that will mean very little, it means AT&T will be the only carrier in the US who is able to support the handset.

There is currently no official word from either AT&T or Sony Ericsson.