Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 dated
Sony Ericsson has revealed a little more about the launch timescale for its latest Xperia-branded handset, the X10.
Via a pre-order page on its site, the phone manufacturer has revealed that the new high-end handset is due in February.
We knew the X10 was getting a Q1 launch, but this is the first time the phone's debut has been pinned down to a month - although the exact text reads: "Expected launch - Feb '10".
Those who like the look of the new Android device can pre-register their interest now to be kept informed of progress.
The touchscreen X10 offers a 4-inch display, a 1GHz Snapdragon processor, an 8-megapixel camera, HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and Sony Ericsson's new Mediascape and Timescape applications.
- Best Huawei P20 Pro tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could get larger display and battery
- BlackBerry KeyTwo: What's the story so far?
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
Comments