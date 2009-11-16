  Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 dated

Sony Ericsson has revealed a little more about the launch timescale for its latest Xperia-branded handset, the X10.



Via a pre-order page on its site, the phone manufacturer has revealed that the new high-end handset is due in February.



We knew the X10 was getting a Q1 launch, but this is the first time the phone's debut has been pinned down to a month - although the exact text reads: "Expected launch - Feb '10".



Those who like the look of the new Android device can pre-register their interest now to be kept informed of progress.



The touchscreen X10 offers a 4-inch display, a 1GHz Snapdragon processor, an 8-megapixel camera, HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and Sony Ericsson's new Mediascape and Timescape applications.