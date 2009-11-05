  Sony offers 1000 Ringtones for the iPhone

Sony Creative Software has announced the launch of "1000 Ringtones", a DVD containing ringtones designed for the Apple iPhone.



As well as music, the ringtones include sound effects and spoken words and users can select tones for incoming calls, emails and text messages.



In a move that will see iPhone owners bypassing Apple iTunes Store's charges for ringtones, the files are in MP3 and M4R format and can be used straight away by syncing the selected files with iTunes.



The DVD includes a tutorial video that demonstrates how to get the tones loaded on the iPhone in "simple steps".



"iPhone devices are one of the most popular cell phones on the market. We invite users to add a personal touch to their device with 1000 Ringtones", said Dave Chaimson, Sony Creative Software vice president of global marketing.



"1000 Ringtones" is now available for $19.95 in the States and for £12.95 here in the UK.