Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 hands-on

Sony Ericsson is about to launch its latest smartphone, the Xperia X10. Pocket-lint managed to get a sneak preview of the handset, formerly known as Rachael, so we grabbed some photos.

The first thing you'll notice is that this is an Android 1.6 handset with a considerable UI overhaul. SE has turned the whole thing blue and modded the default interface considerably. Everything from the dialler to the homescreens to the contacts and messaging apps have been re-skinned.

There's also a couple of custom applications - Timescape and Mediascape - which allow you to sift through your contacts and messages, and your pictures, music and video, respectively. The apps and UI will be rolling out across several handsets in the first half of 2010.

The Xperia X10 has a 4-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen, 1GHz Snapdragon processor, 8-megapixel camera with flash, and all the connectivity options you'd expect, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HSUPA, and GPS. It ships with an 8GB microSD card, and there'll be up to 1GB of on-board memory, too.

It will be showing up in Q1 of next year, around the middle of the quarter. "It won't be 31 March", said Steve Walker, Head of Portfolio Planning at Sony Ericsson. It'll come in either Sensuous Black or Lustrous White.