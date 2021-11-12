(Pocket-lint) - Sky Mobile is offering a massive 50 per cent off its 60GB phone plans for Black Friday.

The reduced tarriffs are eligible when taken with any phone, including the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21, or even Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

For example, get the iPhone 13 with 60GB of data from just £42 per month and no upfront fee for the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available from £73 per month with a £12 upfront fee. Alternatively, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from just £44 per month.

These plans are on 36-month contracts, but you can change your phone at no extra cost after 24-months.

There are also 24-month contracts available. And, if you don't need a handset, there's a great SIM-only deal too, with 8GB of monthly data available for just £8 per month.

See here for all the Sky Mobile Black Friday deals - they are available until 29 November 2021.

There is also a Black Friday deal on Sky Broadband too, with up to 59Mbps fibre broadband and pay as you talk landline available for just £25 per month over an 18-month contract. There's just an additional £19.95 setup fee on top.

You can check it out here until 2 December.