Sky Mobile customers can now share data with someone who really needs it

(Pocket-lint) - Sky Mobile has launched an initiative for its customers who know someone who needs internet data but can't afford it.

They can now share any of their own unused data with family members or friends, via a free additional data SIM.

Sky Mobile offers a unique Piggybank feature which enables users to store unused data each month to tap into at a later date. However, many still don't need it. That's why, from today (10 February 2021), they now have the option to top up an extra SIM with some or all of that spare data for someone else to use.

"We know lots of people have rolled over spare data over the past year so we’re making it possible for them to share it with someone who really needs it," said the managing director of Sky Mobile, Paul Sweeney.

"Whether that’s giving data to a grandparent to stay connected or to help others who are home schooling, we hope this free SIM will go some way in providing a much-needed data boost."

Customers can add an extra free SIM to their account by visiting a dedicated page on Sky.com.

Once arrived and activated, they can use the My Sky app to move spare data onto the SIM.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

