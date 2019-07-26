Sky Mobile 5G service to launch in November

Sky Mobile has announced that its 5G service will go live from November.

It will initially be available in six towns and cities: London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Leeds and Slough. Coverage will be extended to 20 by the end of 2019, with a total of 50 towns and cities planned to be available by the end of next year.

Customers interested in upgrading to or taking 5G services from Sky Mobile can register their interest at sky.com/5g.

The first 5G handset to be available from Sky Mobile is the Huawei Mate 20 X - which can be purchased now, ahead of the network rollout.

Prices start at £42 per month, which includes the phone, unlimited calls and texts, plus 1GB of 5G data. You can upgrade the data up to 40GB per month, which increases the monthly cost to £66. Other options include 4GB, 8GB and 20GB.

Sky Mobile offers other features with all its tariffs, including 5G. You get the ability to roll over unused data on all of Sky's plans, switch your data plan up and down depending on usage, and stream as much video on Sky's apps as you like, regardless of your data limits.

Other 5G phones to be stocked by Sky Mobile in the coming months will include the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.