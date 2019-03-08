Want to watch a live football match or new season of Game of Thrones on your phone without worrying about your data limits? Sky now has you covered.

Sky Mobile has added a new feature to all of its phone plans, no matter whether you are a new or existing customer. Watch gives all Sky Mobile customers the ability to stream Sky programming through its many apps without impacting on data allowances.

For example, those who subscribe to Sky Sports can watch a live match or Formula One race from beginning to end without eating into their data. Considering each normally require more than 2.5GB, they can wipe out an entire month's data limit in one fell swoop.

All Sky Mobile customers will benefit, including those on the £6 per month 1GB plan. And, it applies to all Sky apps, including Sky Sports, Sky News, Sky Go and Sky Q, so you can watch movies, TV shows and live sporting events throughout the UK and EU as long as you have a TV subscription that covers them.

Non-Sky TV customers can also benefit by viewing Sky News footage at no cost to data. Plus, if you subscribe to Sky Sports or Sky Cinema through a different pay TV provider, including Virgin Media, you can view them on your mobile data-free too.

Basically, any Sky app you have access to will be covered by Watch.

The feature is similar to offerings from other mobile network providers, such as Go Binge at Three, but Sky Mobile is the only one to cover Sky's own apps and channels - very compelling, especially if you are a sports fan.

Sky told us that it has no plans to add any other, third-party services to Watch, although we are waiting to hear if Now TV is also covered by the service.

You can find out more about Watch and the other Sky Mobile benefits, including Roll - the automatic rolling over of any unused data each month - on Sky's dedicated website.