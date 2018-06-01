Sky Mobile offering free European flights with new phone or tablet

Sky Mobile could make your summer that little bit better by offering a free return flight to one of 30 European destinations, thanks to a partnership with lastminute.com.

The offer applies to any new phone or tablet purchase between now, 1 June to 5 July 2018. When you buy your new phone or tablet on a Sky Mobile Swap plan, you will be given a voucher which needs to be exchanged for a booking code by 31 August. The booking code then needs to be redeemed for the European return flight of your choice by 31 December 2018.

European destinations include France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Malta, but Sky and Lastminute.com have set up a free flight search tool, so you can see exactly what flights are available, either by date or destination. Flights are bookable up to 10 months in advance, so if you wait until the end of 2018 to book, you can fly any time until October 2019.

You don't have to worry about flying solo either, as you will be given the option of booking a second seat on the same flight for a friend for a flat fee of £89.

Sky Mobile's free flight offer applies to its entire range of phones and tablets, so you can get a flight with a wallet-friendly Sony Xperia XA1, or go all out on an Apple iPhone X. Whichever tariff you choose with your phone, you will be able to use it abroad as you would in the UK, and this includes Sky Mobile's Roll and Mix features.

Roll lets you rollover unused data to the following month and saved for up to three years, while Mix lets you change your tariff whenever you like, so you can increase or decrease the amount of data or minutes included with your package on a monthly basis.

For more information and to get your free return flight with any new phone or tablet, head to the Sky Mobile website.