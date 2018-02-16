Free PS4 with an Xperia phone on Sky Mobile from £25 a month

Sky Mobile is offering an amazing exclusive with its Sony Xperia tariffs. If you take a Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ1, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact or Sony Xperia XA2 phone plus a Sky Mobile price plan, you are eligible for a free PlayStation 4 console until 15 March.

What's more, you also get a free copy of Gran Turismo Sport.

And considering there is no upfront handset cost, you are effectively getting a PS4, game, Xperia phone, unlimited texts and minutes plus at least 500MB of data from £25 a month for Sky TV customers. Amazing.

The cheapest plan includes the Sony Xperia XA2, a 5.2-inch smartphone with a whopping 23-megapixel camera on the rear.

If you opt for the current flagship, the 4K HDR Xperia XZ Premium, it will cost you from £35 a month with no up-front cost.

That's on a Swap24 plan, which enables you to upgrade your handset for the latest model after two years. There is also a Swap12 plan for a one-year upgrade.

Sky Mobile plans are flexible and give you the option to increase or decrease your data allowance on a month by month basis. It offers up to 10GB of data month and will roll over any unused data to be cashed in further down the line.

All of the handsets above currently come with a free PS4, you just need to add the console at the checkout phase online. Sky Mobile offers free next day delivery on handsets.