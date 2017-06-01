What is Sky Mobile, how much does it cost and what is roll over data?

Like BT and Virgin Media, Sky offers its own mobile network service alongside TV, landline and broadband.

However, Sky Mobile gives you a few features you might not find anywhere else. That's why we've decided to give you a low down on the network, what it costs and what you get for your money.

In addition to its TV, broadband and landline services, Sky offers a 4G mobile network service. Sky Mobile is for existing Sky TV subscribers and new, non-Sky customers. There are benefits to having Sky TV too, but it is not necessary.

It offers simple to understand SIM-only 12-month contracts and handset deals on 24 and 30-month contracts.

Many handsets are available, from Apple, Samsung, Sony and LG, and you can swap your phone every one or two years depending on the contract.

The whole tenet of Sky Mobile is that it keeps things simple, so you don't get confused as to what you get for your plan. It also offers roll over data for each and every customer, as explained below.

Sky mobile has a simple structure. There are four data plans and two options for calls and texts. You pick one of the plans, then choose how you want to pay for your calls and texts.

500MB of data: £5 per month

1GB of data: £10 per month

3GB of data: £15 per month

5GB of data: £20 per month

You can also buy a 1GB data add-on for £10 if you plan to use extra data in a particular month.

Pay as you use: 10p a minute of talk time, 10p a text

Unlimited calls and texts: £10 per month for non-Sky TV customers, free for Sky TV subscribers

For example, if you want 1GB of data a month and unlimited calls and texts, it'll cost you £20 per month if you don't also subscribe to Sky TV.

A Sky TV household can have up to five SIMs so a whole family can make use of free unlimited calls and texts on individual phones.

Roaming across 36 countries in Europe is free. You can use your normal data, minutes and texts in any of the following countries:

Austria

Azores (Portugal)

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Croatia

Cyprus

Cyprus (Northern)

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Republic of Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madeira (Portugal)

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Réunion

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Roaming charges vary in countries outside of the EU. Sky Mobile charges include 12p per MB of data in US, Australia and Canada.

In addition to the network price plan, you can also get a handset from Apple, Samsung, LG or Sony for an extra monthly fee, on a 24 or 30-month contract. Here are a few options:

Apple iPhone SE from £15 per month

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017 model) from £15 per month

Apple iPhone 7 from £23 per month

LG G6 from £26 per month

Samsung Galaxy S8 from £26 per month

Sony Xperia XZ Premium from £26 per month

For example, if you take out a 30-month contract with 1GB of data and a 32GB iPhone 7, you will pay £33 a month as a Sky TV customer, £43 per month without Sky TV.

But even though it is a 30-month deal, you can still swap your handset for a later model after two years. We explain more below.

A handset contract from Sky Mobile is separate to your 12-month price plan.

As an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Sky leases mobile spectrum from O2, so anywhere there is an O2 4G signal you will be able to use 4G data on your Sky Mobile service too.

You can check 3G and 4G coverage for your area in the UK here: www.o2.co.uk/coveragechecker

With so many other network providers, you might wonder why you should consider Sky Mobile over a rival, especially if the prices are similar? Sky has included a few interesting additional incentives to make its service a little different.

Sky Mobile offers two mobile device schemes. With Swap 12 you can swap your smartphone for any other device after a year, even though the handset contract runs for 24-months. Just send the old one back and your new chosen handset will be sent to your door at no extra charge. You will have to pay the extra monthly cost if the phone is more expensive, however.

Swap 24 is similar but over a two year period, even though the contract is over 30-months. The monthly cost you pay is lower with this option.

The SIM contract is separate and runs for 12-months.

Unlike most, if not all, other providers Sky Mobile allows you to roll over your data allowance to use at a later date. What's more, you have up to three years to use it.

At the end of every month, any leftover data is stored in a virtual piggy bank and you can cash in each 1GB you have acquired, which is then added to that month's allowance. All rolled over data is also cumulative, so you can pile it up for when you need it most.

Although Sky Mobile SIM contracts are locked to 12-months, you have the option each month to change your plan. You can opt to either go up or down in data allowance and pay for that band from then on. Or you can switch from unlimited calls and texts to pay as you use and vice versa.

You can also pay separately for a 1GB data add-on if you need extra data in a particular month. That costs an additional £10.

Sky+ customers with Sky Mobile can create playlists of their favourite content and stream or download them to their phones, over Wi-Fi or 4G. It also gives every Sky Mobile customer free Sky Go Extra (which usually costs £5 per month), and they can each use Sync on up to four devices.

The feature will also be coming for Sky Q customers later in 2017.

Sky Mobile in available now. You can register for your Sky Mobile SIM, whether you are an existing Sky customer or not, at sky.com/getmobile.