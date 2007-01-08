CES 2007: Samsung unveils SCH-B600 10 megapixel cameraphone

Samsung has proudly done what no mobile phone manufacturer has done before it, and has launchd a 10MP camera phone, the SCH-B600.

Also unveiled at CES was a 3.2MP camera phone for the US market, and several Ultra Edition handsets, also destined for the USA.

B600 is 6mm thinner and 10g lighter than the V770 7MP camera phone, and features the addition of mobile TV capability via Satellite.

Featuring the same specifications of a basic compact camera, the phone has a 3x optical zoom as well as 5x digital zoom, auto focus, and flash. An LED autofocus also aids with focusing in low-light conditions.

It also, of course, features music and video playback, and has a MMCmicro memory card slot.

The SCH-A990, the first 3.2MP camera phone to be available in the US, is no slouch in the mobile phone department either, with Bluetooth connectivity, video recording, and V CAST to view video and V CAST Music to download music.