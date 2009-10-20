Samsung SCH-B710 3D Mobile

Here's a few sneaky shots of the Samsung SCH-B710 which we managed to grab when DDD was showing off its Yabazam 3D content store. It may look like a regular handset and when the flip is closed, it is - but turn the screen sideways and it turns into a 3D display.

At the moment there's very little 3D content available for any platform, let alone mobile phones, but that hasn't stopped this little unit from going into production. It contains a TV tuner, full 3D camera, and and parallax barrier 3D display.

There's no UK operators interested yet - it's only available in Korea - but we're hearing whisperings that 3 and Orange are both taking a close look at the handset. We'll bring you more about this handset when we hear it.