Samsung Instinct HD launches on Sprint in the US

Samsung has announced the launch of the Instinct HD, the follow-up to the US-only Samsung Instinct on the Sprint network in the US.

Running on EV-DO Rev A, the phone offers a "high-definition" 5-megapixel camera and camcorder and "TV-out HD connection" for high-def playback (so presumably records vid in 720p).

Boasting the Opera Mobile 9.7 browser, Wi-Fi capabilities, an light sensor and accelerometer, the new handset also gets a "proximity sensor" with haptic feedback on the QWERTY keyboard.

Other specs include GPS, visual voicemail, Bluetooth 2.0, email and what's said to be easy access to social networking sites, including Facebook, Flickr and Twitter.

The Instinct HD will be available in the States from 27 September for $249.99 with a new two-year service agreement after a $100 mail-in rebate.