Samsung announces Omnia series of Windows Mobile 6.5 smartphones

Samsung is doing for the Windows smartphone market what Asus has done for the netbook market, by announcing a range of devices with similar features - and even more similar names.

Adding to the already available variety of Omnia handsets (not including of course, the non-Windows Samsung i8910 Omnia HD - that lost the "Omnia" for fear of confusion) we now have the official announcement of the Omnia II or I8000, Omnia LITE or B7300, the Omnia PRO or B7610 and last, but in no ways least, the Omnia PRO or B7330.

All models will offer the Windows Mobile 6.5 operating system, making them "Windows Phones", as opposed to the older Windows Mobile handsets.

The Omnia II is the upgrade to the original Omnia. The Omnia LITE gets multimedia features and a simpler user interface, the Omnia PRO (B7610) offers a hybrid touch/QWERTY keyboard while the Omnia PRO (B7330) loses the touch.

Confused? Brief specs lists below to try and differentiate between the models, some of which we have already brought you news, and indeed hands-on pics, of.



The HSDPA Omnia II gets Windows Mobile 6.5 Professional, TouchWiz 2.0 UI, a 3.7-inch AMOLED display, 5-megapixel camera, AGPS, up to 32GB memory via microSD, Wi-Fi and will launch in October.



The HSDPA Omnia LITE gets Windows Mobile 6.5 Professional, TouchWiz 2.0 UI, 3-inch WQVGA display, a "3D" multimedia player, 3-megapixel camera, AGPS, Wi-Fi, up to 32GB memory via microSD and will launch in October.



With separate modes for "Work" and "Home" the HSDPA Omnia PRO gets Windows Mobile 6.5 Professional, a 3.5-inch AMOLED display, a 5-megapixel camera, AGPS, up to 32GB memory via microSD, Wi-Fi and will launch in October.



With a full QWERTY keyboard, the HSDPA Omnia PRO gets Windows Mobile 6.5 Standard, a 2.62-inch display, a 3-megapixel camera, AGPS, up to 32GB memory via microSD, Wi-Fi and will also launch in October.