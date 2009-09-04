Samsung Genio touchscreen phone aimed at youth market

Already announced in the States as the "Corby", Samsung is showing off the new touchscreen phone - aimed at the youth market - at IFA under the name the Samsung "Genio".

This last-minute name change is clearly down to the Korean phone maker realising that in the UK "Corby" is an industrial town in Northamptonshire, not quite the right image for an on-trend consumer electronics device.

Minor cultural mishaps aside, the Genio is a full touchscreen phone due to be available in a range of colours and expected to hit the market mid-September.

With relatively low-end specs, the Genio offers support for social networking sites, an FM radio and, in Samsung's words, "entertainment features such as the popular ‘Fake Call’ option".

Additional reporting by Amy-Mae Elliott