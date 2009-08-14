  Samsung's Galaxy i7500 out next week

Pocket-lint reader Mas1950 left a timely comment on our post earlier about Samsung building a gadget with everything on it, pointing out: "Samsung should be putting their energies into getting existing products to market. eg. i7500 galaxy. yet another delay for uk release?"

Well, Mas, maybe Samsung heard you. According to Reg Hardware, the Galaxy i7500 will be appearing in O2 stores next week. Multiple O2 shops confirmed the date to the industry news site.

At the time of writing, the phone isn't on O2's website, and the company's official line is that it'll launch "in the next few weeks", but a search does turn up a handful of accessories. The phone was originally scheduled for a June release.

As previously reported, the handset has a 528MHz Qualcomm processor, 3.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS, 5-megapixel camera, 8GB of internal memory, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It'll also mean that now the four biggest UK operators all have an Android handset. O2 has the Galaxy i7500, Orange and T-Mo have the HTC Hero, and Vodafone has the HTC Magic. Only 3 is lacking a Google-powered mobile phone.

No pricing details have yet been released, but as soon as we hear anything, we'll let you know.