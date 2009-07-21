Samsung Highlight mobile phone
Samsung has announced the launch of a new handset in the US called the Samsung Highlight, that will be available exclusively on T-Mobile earlier in the month and we've managed to grab one for a hands-on photo gallery.
Like the company's recently announced myTouch 3G handset, the new Samsung model will opt for a full touchscreen (1.61 x 2.64 inches, 240 x 400 pixels, 262k TFT) interface over a QWERTY keyboard or heavy button focus.
Running Samsung's TouchWhiz UI, the phone will offer 3G connectivity, GPS and a 3-megapixel camera with video capture.
Coming in a choice of two colours, orange or blue, the orange is really bright when you're up close and personal.
Lacking Wi-Fi, it will offer the standard array of music player, stereo Bluetooth, and a microSD slot for up to 16GB of removable memory.
