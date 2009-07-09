  Samsung Pixon12 on pre-order at Phones4U

The Samsung Pixon12 - the world's first 12-megapixel camera phone with a full touchscreen - is up for pre-order at Phones4U.

The retailer has announced that from the 1 August, it will enjoy a 1-month exclusive lead to market on the new handset.

The Pixon12, or M8910, has a 3.1-inch AMOLED screen with 10,000:1 contrast ratio and a 28mm wide angle lens.

There's a dedicated "Camera Power Key" for one-touch access to the camera function, can snap a pic every 2 seconds and offers a Xenon flash.

The Pixon12 offers touchscreen controlled auto-focus tracking, where users can select a focus point with the touch of a finger and smart auto for settings.

Other specs for the quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE phone include HSUPA, Wi-Fi, up to 16GB memory via MicroSD card, GPS, an FM radio and 720 x 480 video capture at 30fps.

The Samsung Pixon12 will be available at Phones4U stores and online from the 1 August from £35 a month on selected networks.