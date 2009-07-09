  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Pixon12 on pre-order at Phones4U

|
  Samsung Pixon12 on pre-order at Phones4U

The Samsung Pixon12 - the world's first 12-megapixel camera phone with a full touchscreen - is up for pre-order at Phones4U.

The retailer has announced that from the 1 August, it will enjoy a 1-month exclusive lead to market on the new handset.

The Pixon12, or M8910, has a 3.1-inch AMOLED screen with 10,000:1 contrast ratio and a 28mm wide angle lens.

There's a dedicated "Camera Power Key" for one-touch access to the camera function, can snap a pic every 2 seconds and offers a Xenon flash.

The Pixon12 offers touchscreen controlled auto-focus tracking, where users can select a focus point with the touch of a finger and smart auto for settings.

Other specs for the quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE phone include HSUPA, Wi-Fi, up to 16GB memory via MicroSD card, GPS, an FM radio and 720 x 480 video capture at 30fps.

The Samsung Pixon12 will be available at Phones4U stores and online from the 1 August from £35 a month on selected networks.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  3. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  5. HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
  1. Honor sells 1 million Honor 10 handsets, the mid-range is alive and kicking
  2. Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event
  3. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the difference?
  4. OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20/P20 Pro: What's the difference?
  5. OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful

Comments