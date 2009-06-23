Samsung Jet sees 2 million pre-orders
Following the news that Apple's iPhone 3GS has hit the million sales mark, Samsung has revealed that its new "Jet" handset has racked up 2 million pre-orders from around the globe.
The figure is the best-ever pre-sales stat for any Samsung handset. The Samsung Ultra Touch - its high-end flagship device with an 8-megapixel camera, known as the Samsung Tocco Ultra Edition in the UK - only saw 1.8 million pre-orders prior to release.
Like the iPhone 3GS-for-speed, the Jet's main selling point, and the reason behind its name, is speed as it offers an 800Mhz processor. Other specs include a 3-inch touchscreen OLED display and a 5-megapixel camera.
The Jet will be available through all operators in the UK, but Vodafone has nabbed a 2-week exclusive sales period, currently offering the phone on 24-month, £20 per month contracts.
