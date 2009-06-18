Samsung S5600 available on Orange

Samsung Mobile has announced that Orange is the first UK network to offer the Samsung S5600.

Aimed at "social networkers on the move" the S5600 is a mid-range touchscreen handset, available in black, pink and white.

Offering HSDPA connectivity, the phone gets a 2.8-inch, 240 x 320 resolution TFT display and a 3.2-megapixel camera with QVGA at 15fps video recording.

With Samsung's "TouchWiz" UI, the mobile also gets MP3 playback, an FM radio, Bluetooth 2.1, microSD card slot for up to 8GB cards and an accelerometer sensor for auto screen rotation.

There's Orange Windows Live embedded and widgets can be added to the home screen for one-click access to social networking sites.

The Samsung S5600 is available now for free on a £20 per month, 24-month contact, or for £159.50 on Orange pay as you go.