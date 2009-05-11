Samsung Alias 2 launches with E-Ink display

Samsung has launched a mobile phone in the States that offers a "state-of-the-art" transforming E-Ink display.

The Alias 2, described as a "next generation dual-hinge messaging phone with the convenience of an E Ink transforming keypad in a unique flip-style format", launches on Verizon.

Available in charcoal grey, Samsung says the phone's keyboard changes based on what the user needs.

Open it vertically as a flip phone and a traditional numeric keypad is displayed that can be changed to an alpha-only keypad, or open it in landscape and the phone features a QWERTY keypad that can change to numeric with symbols.

Other features include a 2-megapixel camera with video capture capabilities, Bluetooth and a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Alias 2 is available now for $79.99 with a 2-year agreement. There are no plans as yet to launch this in the UK.