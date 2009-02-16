Samsung Omnia HD

The Omnia HD is aimed at those who want to connect with HD content on the move, both through shooting HD video with the included 8-megapixel camera, and also controlling HD content on their HDTV, thanks to DNLA connectivity. We were live at the booth to get a hands on with the new handset.

The Omnia HD is Samsung’s first full-touch Symbian device whilst also claiming a world’s first with the ability to capture 720p HD video at 24fps, so Bloggers will be able to shoot and upload HD content as well as capture crisp clean photos.

Around the back you’ll find the 8-megapixel camera with a whole host of photography goodies, such as face detection and smile shot. Unfortunately you only get an LED flash.

The device features a 3.7-inch AMOLED and 16:9 aspect 360 x 640 pixel resolution display. In terms of connectivity, you’ll get HSDPA, Wi-Fi, and the GPS, all packed into the svelte 123 x 58 x 12.9mm frame.