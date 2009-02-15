Samsung Omnia HD and Beat DJ phones outed

Samsung has officially outed its Mobile World Congress launches ahead of Mobile World Congress.

Journalists already landing in Barcelona for the annual mobile phone conference were welcomed by massive billboards paid for by Samsung advertising this year's line-up at the show.

Aside from the Tocco Ultra edition handset, which launched earlier in the month, two other phones were featured in the advert; the Samsung Omnia HD and the Samsung Beat DJ.

The slogan for the Omnia HD is "Touch and HD movie" while the Beat DJ says "Touch and Music".

The Beat DJ is expected to use Bang and Olufsen components for the speaker.

Details are sketchy at the moment as to the OS the Omnia is running, however it is expected to feature either the Symbian OS or Windows Mobile 6.5. The Samsung press conference is scheduled in for Monday, so we won't have too long to wait before we find out the Korean company's plans.

