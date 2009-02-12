Samsung unveils Blue Earth solar powered phone

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a solar-powered full touchscreen phone called "Blue Earth".

No eco launch is complete without earthy PR speak, so the Blue Earth is apparently designed to "symbolise a flat and well rounded shiny pebble".

More importantly, the Blue Earth is the first such phone to the market and charges up via the solar panel on the back of the phone, apparently generating enough electronic power to make a call anytime.

Adding to those green credentials, the Blue Earth is made from a recycled plastic called PCM, which is extracted from water bottles.

Both the handset, and its charger, are free from harmful substances such as Brominated Flame Retardants, Beryllium and Phthalate.

Samsung says the Blue Earth comes with a unique user interface designed "to draw attention to preserving our fragile environment".

Screen brightness, backlight duration and Bluetooth can all be adjusted in an energy-efficient mode called "Eco mode".

In addition there's an "eco walk" function that lets the user count their steps with an in-built pedometer, calculating how much CO2 emissions have been reduced (and therefore how many trees have been saved) by walking as opposed to taking the car.

With recycled packaging, and energy efficient charger, the Samsung Blue Earth will be available in the UK during the second half of 2009.

We're waiting on more specification information about the handset from Samsung and will update the story when we have it.