Rugged Samsung B2700 launches with 3

3 Business has announced the launch of a tough new Samsung phone which it says is designed to cope in even the harshest work conditions.

The heavy-duty Samsung B2700, available exclusively on 3, can withstand being dropped and shaken and is water-, dirt- and sand-resistant.

With an innocuous design, but encased in shock-proof urethane, the B2700 offers a built-in torch, compass, pedometer and altimeter.

Obviously a 3G device, in addition there's a built-in FM radio, 2-megapixel camera, an MP3 player and it offers 350 hours standby time.

Renato Bottini, business manager at 3 said: "If you wear muddy boots or crawl around in the dirt at work or even in your spare time, this is the phone for you".

The Samsung B2700 is available from http://www.three.co.uk/business or 3 high street stores.