Samsung Tocco Ultra Edition launches

Samsung has unveiled its flagship handset for 2009, with the launch of the Samsung Tocco Ultra Edition.

The Ultra Edition is the follow-up to the Tocco launched last year, which was apparently the UK's best selling contract device in the second half of 2008.

Samsung says the Tocco Ultra Edition is the world's first handset to combine an easy to use, "visually stunning", full touchscreen with the "everyday familiarity and convenience" of a 3 x 4 keypad.

The phone offers a 2.8-inch, high contrast, AMOLED full touchscreen with haptic touch technology, an 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash in a slim 12.7mm body.

There's also GPS navigation, geo-tagging, 30fps, VGA video recording, music player and up to HSDPA 7.2 Mbps, for high speed internet access.

The device is set to launch in UK stores in March but will be showcased at this month's Mobile World Congress event that Pocket-lint is attending, so we'll bring you more from the 16th.