Samsung Acme i8910 rumoured

As well as the other Samsung phone rumours we've been hearing, it seems another 8-megapixel model - the Acme i8910 - is also slated to launch very soon, a source informs us.

The new phone is supposed to boast an 8-megapixel camera, large touchscreen, and will come complete with GPS, HDMI, Wi-Fi and a 3.5mm socket.

There should be the choice of 8GB and 16GB versions which will both be DNLA and DivX compatible.

Sited as being similar, specs wise, to the Samsung Omnia there is no information as yet of its release, but the forthcoming Mobile World Congress has to be favourite.

Recent rumours have seen another 8-megapixel model, the OLED-equipped "Loches" as well as a 12-megapixel camera phone and a plethora of lower-end models coming soon from Samsung.

We will keep you informed of any developments.