  Samsung Louve, Pivot and B2100 phones leaked

Samsung will announce three new phones at this year's Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona if details on Expansys, a UK phone retailer, are correct.

According to Airax Sarkari on the eXpansys company blog, Samsung will announce three new handsets in early 2009 [read MWC]: the Samsung B2100, the Samsung Louve and the Samsung Pivot.

The Samsung B2100 will supposedly feature a rugged design and be a "follow up from the Samsung Solid M110". It will however, ditch 3G connectivity, a flash and the pedometer but will still be IP54 certified, ideal for those who live a tough lifestyle.

The Samsung Louve, still a code name, will according to Expansys look like the TyTN II, run Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional even though 6.5 is expected to launch in February and feature a 3.2-megapixel camera and tilting screen with a customised interface. Expansys says it looks like "an interesting handset".

Finally there is the Samsung Pivot a follow up to the Samsung i780. It will come with Windows Mobile 6.5 plus a 5-megapixel camera, QWERTY thumb board, LED flash, AGPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and host of other features.

We are awaiting comment from Samsung.

We'll keep you posted.