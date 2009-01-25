  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Louve, Pivot and B2100 phones leaked

|
  Samsung Louve, Pivot and B2100 phones leaked

Samsung will announce three new phones at this year's Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona if details on Expansys, a UK phone retailer, are correct.

According to Airax Sarkari on the eXpansys company blog, Samsung will announce three new handsets in early 2009 [read MWC]: the Samsung B2100, the Samsung Louve and the Samsung Pivot.

The Samsung B2100 will supposedly feature a rugged design and be a "follow up from the Samsung Solid M110". It will however, ditch 3G connectivity, a flash and the pedometer but will still be IP54 certified, ideal for those who live a tough lifestyle.

The Samsung Louve, still a code name, will according to Expansys look like the TyTN II, run Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional even though 6.5 is expected to launch in February and feature a 3.2-megapixel camera and tilting screen with a customised interface. Expansys says it looks like "an interesting handset".

Finally there is the Samsung Pivot a follow up to the Samsung i780. It will come with Windows Mobile 6.5 plus a 5-megapixel camera, QWERTY thumb board, LED flash, AGPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and host of other features.

We are awaiting comment from Samsung.

We'll keep you posted.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Is this the Nokia X? Nokia's next phone leaked in hands-on video
  2. Flash sale: Buy Razer Phone at Best Buy or Amazon and save $100
  3. Nokia X specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  4. Motorola Moto C vs Moto E5 vs Moto G6 vs Moto X4 vs Moto Z2: Which Moto is right for you?
  5. More OnePlus 6 images leak as 16 May launch date approaches
  1. This is the LG V35 ThinQ, could be AT&T exclusive in the US
  2. Best UK SIM only deals: Unlimited data offer with Three
  3. OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
  4. Leaked patent gives more evidence that Samsung is working on in-display fingerprint sensors
  5. Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals from £53/m

Comments