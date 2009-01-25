Samsung Louve, Pivot and B2100 phones leaked
Samsung will announce three new phones at this year's Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona if details on Expansys, a UK phone retailer, are correct.
According to Airax Sarkari on the eXpansys company blog, Samsung will announce three new handsets in early 2009 [read MWC]: the Samsung B2100, the Samsung Louve and the Samsung Pivot.
The Samsung B2100 will supposedly feature a rugged design and be a "follow up from the Samsung Solid M110". It will however, ditch 3G connectivity, a flash and the pedometer but will still be IP54 certified, ideal for those who live a tough lifestyle.
The Samsung Louve, still a code name, will according to Expansys look like the TyTN II, run Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional even though 6.5 is expected to launch in February and feature a 3.2-megapixel camera and tilting screen with a customised interface. Expansys says it looks like "an interesting handset".
Finally there is the Samsung Pivot a follow up to the Samsung i780. It will come with Windows Mobile 6.5 plus a 5-megapixel camera, QWERTY thumb board, LED flash, AGPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and host of other features.
We are awaiting comment from Samsung.
We'll keep you posted.
- Is this the Nokia X? Nokia's next phone leaked in hands-on video
- Flash sale: Buy Razer Phone at Best Buy or Amazon and save $100
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Motorola Moto C vs Moto E5 vs Moto G6 vs Moto X4 vs Moto Z2: Which Moto is right for you?
- More OnePlus 6 images leak as 16 May launch date approaches
- This is the LG V35 ThinQ, could be AT&T exclusive in the US
- Best UK SIM only deals: Unlimited data offer with Three
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- Leaked patent gives more evidence that Samsung is working on in-display fingerprint sensors
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals from £53/m
Comments