Samsung launches "bioplastic" phones

Samsung has unveils some eco-friendly handsets at the World IT Show in Korea, the W510 and the F268.

The SCH-W510 is called the "Bio Cover Phone" as it uses bioplastic material made from cornstarch and is manufactured using an environmentally-friendly metal finishing process.

The SGH-F268 has no brominated flame retardants (BFRs) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) that can be harmful to people and will be offered with eco-friendly accessories such as a headset and a charger.

"Samsung is striving to continue to be a strong corporate citizen that contributes to environmental sustainability", said Geesung Choi, president of Samsung's telecommunication business.

"Now we are trying not only to launch more environmentally-conscious products with more renewable material and less energy consuming, but also to expand proactively set up a phone recycling system."

The W510 is expected to be available in the end of this month and the F268 will see a launch in China this month - no word on a UK launch just yet.