  Samsung goes after Nokia on its own turf

Samsung is obviously feeling a little resentful about its position as number two in the worldwide mobile phone market, and has decided to go after the number one on its own turf.

Samsung has announced that it is hoping to gain a bigger market share in Finland, home of the world's biggest phone manufacturer, Nokia.

The South Korean company currently has a 6% share in the Finish market, which is dominated by Nokia, which has about 86% share.

Samsung is hoping that new touch-screen phones may make an impact.

"Our goal is to get back to about 15% share of the mobile phone market (in Finland)", Samsung's Finland sales head Mika Engblom told Reuters.

Meanewhile, Nokia has announced its own plans to launch a touch-screen handset in the latter half of the year.

And also plans to enter the Korean market - Samsung's home.