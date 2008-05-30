  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung back pedals on Safari browser claim

|
  Samsung back pedals on Safari browser claim
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Earlier this week Samsung launched a new mobile phone called the L870 that they said would come with "Safari browser (full browsing)" as a feature.

The new handset, due out in Europe in August that will run the Symbian S60 operating system was said to feature Apple's Webkit-based, Safari browser so far only seen on the iPhone in the mobile world.

These claims raised eyebrows in the tech world and it seems rightly so, as it has now been revealed that for some unfathomable reason, Samsung's assertions were seriously misleading.

American blog Engadget has received official word from Samsung regarding the browser on the L870, which reads as follows:

"Actually, L870 is equipped with S60 OSS browser, also known as S60 safari browser because both are using same webcore platform. Sorry again for the unclear specification, and bothering you with this."

Engadget suggests that S60 browser has never been known, even informally, as the "S60 safari browser", leaving a slight mystery as to why Samsung felt the need to make such a claim.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours ahead of next week's launch
Samsung Galaxy X: What's the story on Samsung's phantom phone?
Leaked icon of larger iPhone X Plus spotted in iOS 12 beta
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box confirms 4,000mAh battery and S Pen remote control
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 video confirms 1TB storage, shows off yellow S Pen
Android P release date could have just been confirmed
Comments