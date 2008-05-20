Samsung L870 - speculation on specs

Rumours are abound that a new Samsung Symbian slider is on its way to our shores.

In fact, should the Boy Genius Report be believed, the L870 will be announced next month at Communic Asia or could be unveiled even sooner.

There's no official news as yet from Samsung, but here's some deets to get you excited.

According to reports, it will run the latest version of S60, has a metal face, 3 megapixel camera and a VGA front camera for video calls.

It offers tri-band GSM (900/1800/1900) (original rumours were for quad-band) as well as 3.6Mbps HSDPA connectivity.

Also worth a mention - the 2.3-inch 260K colour QVGA 320 x 240 pixel display; FM radio with RDS; and USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 2.0 support, as well as compatibility with MicroSDHC cards if you need to boost your memory.

Size-wise, it's expected to be 102 x 50 x 13.55mm.

But, say bloggers, GSM 850 and US-compatible UMTS is omitted so perhaps this Samsung isn't going stateside.