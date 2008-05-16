  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung F400 gets UK launch

Samsung Mobile has announced the UK launch of their latest music mobile, the Samsung F400, with audio technology by Bang & Olufsen ICEpower.

This stylish dual slider phone's big USP is high fidelity sound tuned by Bang & Olufsen and ICEpower audio technology via a slide-up speaker that uses an adaptation of Samsung DNSe technology, creating a 3D sound effect. The Samsung F400 also contains the SmartBass system with full digital amplifier.

Other musical features include a dedicated musical user interface with music recognition via FindMusic that lets users access their full music library at the touch of the music hot key. There's also compatibility with Windows Media Player sync to upload tracks and a built-in FM Radio with RDS.

And if you chose to download tunes via the mobile internet, the Samsung F400 offers users internet access via the 3.6Mbps Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA), enabling you to download music at decent speeds.

Other features include a 3-megapixel CIF camera with flash, a 2.2-inch 262K QVGA (262K colour) screen and a microSD slot that supports up to 4GB.

The Samsung F400 will be launched initially by O2, Orange, Virgin, The Carphone Warehouse and Phones4U.

