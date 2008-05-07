Samsung i200 Windows Mobile smartphone launches

Samsung has announced the launch of i200, "the slimmest smartphone in the world".

With a bar-type design measuring in at 11.8mm thick, the i200 is described as the ideal choice for the style-conscious business professional.

Supporting Windows Mobile 6.1, the Samsung i200 provides all the functionality and features you'd expect from a smartphone with MS Office programs such as Excel, Word, Powerpoint, and Outlook.

The Samsung i200 also offers HTML format email, easy editing (cut, copy and paste), unified email and SMS/MMS management while multimedia features comes in via the 2-megapixel camera and music player.

The phone offers a 2.3-inch QVGA TFT screen, HSDPA 3.6 Mbps data communications, and a unique "light sensor" that claims to minimise power consumption to prolong battery life by adjusting the lightness of LCD and keypad automatically.

The Samsung i200 will launch in Europe in May and in the UK will be available exclusively from Orange and The Carphone Warehouse.

Samsung i200 Specifications:

HSDPA 3.6Mbps (2100MHz)

EDGE/GPRS Tri-band (900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

2.3-inch 240 x 320 TFT 262K

2-megapixel Camera CMOS & CIF Dual

Windows Mobile 6.1 Standard

Bluetooth technology v2.0 + EDR

USB v2.0 FS

WMA/ MP3/ AAC/ AAC+/ eAAC+/ OGG/ AMR music player

Memory: 25MB + microSD

Mobile Printing

Battery: 1100mAh

Talk time: up to 4hrs

Standby time: up to 360hrs

116.7 x 50.8 x 11.8/ 102.2g