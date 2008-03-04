  CeBIT 2008: Samsung announces G400, a clamshell Soul

Samsung has announced the launch of Samsung G400, a dual-screen clamshell, at the CeBIT show in Germany.

The Samsung G400 "inherits the look and feel" of Samsung's flagship product the Soul, with what the company describe as a "unique premium exterior" and the same graphical user interface design.

A clamshell, where the Soul is a slider, the G400 boasts a high gloss metallic finish and 7.2Mbps HSDPA speeds.

As with the Soul, this new model has the same GUI skin that means users can change the UI according to their personal

tastes. Skins are customisable with various options that can be changed such as background images, fonts and colors.

As well as the 2.22-inch TFT LCD display, Samsung's G400 has a 2.22-inch

full touchscreen display that lets users operate multimedia features without opening the phone and gives haptic vibration feedback when using the full touchscreen.

Operation of multimedia features such as the FM radio,

music player, camera, and photo album is possible through the external display and while more bog standard phone-centric bits are done on the internal screen.

The Samsung G400 boasts a 5-megapixel camera with automatic face detection and an image stabilizer and a smaller camera for video calling.

The Samsung G400 will be available in European countries from June, no pricing info provided.