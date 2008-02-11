Samsung launches touchcreen SGH-F480

Samsung has launched a plethora of new mobile phones at the Mobile World Congress on Barcelona, one of which may look a little familiar to phone fans.

The 2.8-inch touchscreen SGH-F480 is very similar to the Armani-branded phone launched last year but has a few little tweaks that we think actually makes it more desirable.

Whereas the tri-band Giorgio Armani-Samsung Mobile featured a respectable 2.6-inch QVGA TFT LCD touchscreen with haptics and a 3-megapixel camera, the F480 edges out this spec.

Although a millimetre thicker, the new phone offers 7.2Mbps HSDPA, a 5-megapixel CMOS camera complete with auto-focus, a "power LED" flash, image and video stabilisation as well as slow motion/video-editing abilities.

There's also an FM radio with RDS, video messaging, email, Mobile Tracker, mobile blog and Bluetooth and USB 2.0.

Pricing, availability and more details are as yet unconfirmed.